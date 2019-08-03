35 escape unhurt after schoolbus hits electric pole in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 35 students of a private school had a narrow escape on Friday morning after their school bus hit an electric pole in Turlapadu village of Chandarlapadu mandal, Krishna district.

According to the villagers, the incident happened around 8 am when the bus belonging to Bhashyam School entered the village for picking up students.

While taking a turn, the bus driver failed to notice the pole and hit the transformer.The villagers upon noticing this, alerted the driver who then stopped the vehicle on time.This helped in averting a major accident that could have been disastrous.

“No student in the bus was injured. The driver responded quickly to the call of the villagers and stopped the bus on time. Otherwise, they would have been charred,” said a villager.Meanwhile, the locals informed the school management about the incident.