Finally, 73 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staffers receive salaries under 010 head account

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decade-long struggle of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) employees to receive salary from the Government treasury under 010 head of account finally came to an end on Friday with 73 employees receiving their salary from the treasury.

VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh in a press release said that the bills in respect to the remaining 1,546 employees were being prepared on a war footing basis. “Bills of 344 employees have already been submitted to the treasury for payment on Friday. The salaries of the remaining 1,202 are underway and will be submitted shortly,” said the commissioner.

He said the treasury will take up the payment of pensions of the retired employees soon as well. The issue of payment to the pensioners has been entrusted to the Additional Commissioner (General) who met the Deputy Director of Treasury in Machilipatnam and urged him to resolve the issue at the earliest. According to the VMC revenue wing officials, a resolution was passed in the State cabinet meeting in February to provide salaries to the civic body staff through the treasury with effect from April 1. With the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct from mid-March, however, the resolution was not followed through. Most of the staff then got engaged in poll duties. Left with no other option, the civic body had to spend its collected taxes to pay the salaries in the months of April and May.

The VMC spends about Rs 130 crore every year for the payment of salaries to 3,400 permanent employees in the corporation and to the retired employees.Over the years, it has become a burden for the cash-strapped civic body to pay the salaries from its coffers.