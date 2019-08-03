Five cops from AP to take part in international sporting event in China
Five police personnel from the State will participate in an international sporting event to be held in China and the Republic of Korea.
Published: 03rd August 2019 05:09 AM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:09 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Five police personnel from the State will participate in an international sporting event to be held in China and the Republic of Korea.In a press release from police headquarters, Mangalagiri, officials said DSP NTV Ram Kumar (Lawn Tennis), head constable M Tulasi Chaitanya (swimming) and police constable P Krishna (Triathlon) will participate in World Police and Fire Games, 2019 at Chengdu, China from August 8 to 18.Meanwhile, two other officials - CI T Kalyani (Yoga) and SI K Vidya Sagar (Yoga) will participate Ninth Asian Yoga Championship 2019 at Yoesu-si, Jeollanamdo, Republic of Korea, from September 5 to 9.DGP Gautam Sawang congratulated the cops ahead of their visit to China and Korea.