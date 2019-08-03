Five cops from AP to take part in international sporting event in China

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five police personnel from the State will participate in an international sporting event to be held in China and the Republic of Korea.In a press release from police headquarters, Mangalagiri, officials said DSP NTV Ram Kumar (Lawn Tennis), head constable M Tulasi Chaitanya (swimming) and police constable P Krishna (Triathlon) will participate in World Police and Fire Games, 2019 at Chengdu, China from August 8 to 18.Meanwhile, two other officials - CI T Kalyani (Yoga) and SI K Vidya Sagar (Yoga) will participate Ninth Asian Yoga Championship 2019 at Yoesu-si, Jeollanamdo, Republic of Korea, from September 5 to 9.DGP Gautam Sawang congratulated the cops ahead of their visit to China and Korea.