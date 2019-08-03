Minister of Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas visits West constituency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas visited the hill areas in the West constituency in the wake of the downpour on Friday morning and asked the concerned corporation officials and electrical department officials to ensure proper sanitation and restore electricity wherever the electric lines were damaged due to the winds.

During his inspection in divisions 27, 29 and 30, Minister Srinivas noticed that the retaining walls in the hillock areas at Milk Project were damaged due to the rains and instructed the officials to reconstruct protective walls in order to avoid any untoward incidents. On Thursday, a retaining wall had collapsed on a house, injuring two persons.

The Minister inquired the residents on the problems they were facing during the monsoon season and instructed officials concerned to take up repair works for the roads and staircases. He also directed VMC chief Prasanna Venkatesh to prepare detailed project reports for laying new roads in the area.