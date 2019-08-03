Post bifurcation backlog vacancy filling reviewed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) K Ramulu has sought a report from power utilities on filling of backlog vacancies after the State bifurcation. He said that the authorities should work towards protecting the rights of SCs in government appointments and promotions as provisioned in the Constitution.

In a meeting with APTRANSCO and APGENCO officials here on Friday, Ramulu along with commission’s director G Sunil Kumar Babu reviewed the grievances of SC employees. On the occasion, he suggested that the officials to resolve the issues, especially pertaining to seniority and filling up backlog posts, of SC employees by discussing with their associations. He sought a report on the backlog vacancies since 2009, particularly after State division in 2014 and the steps taken by the officials concerned to resolve the issue.

On the occasion, APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu said that a report would be sent after examining the grievances. He added that he would be available every Friday for resolving the issues of the employees and that a special grievance day was being observed on third Friday of every month.