Two-day consultation event on child rights held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) in collaboration with the State Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights and State Legal Service Authority organised a two-day consultation programme on child protection and other existing laws for children on Friday.

During the consultation programme, speakers addressed various issues that bothered children in their daily lives and discussed the actions that can be taken by the line departments.

Addressing the attendees from various departments, Labour department Principle Secretary, B Udaya Lakshmi, called on the officials of all the line departments such as police, labour department, ChildLine and other NGOs to take part in abolishing child labour in the State and protect the rights of children.

“No girl or boy in the State should lose her or his childhood  because of poverty. Departments should take necessary measures and work towards providing safe environs to the children,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson K Hymavathi, said that the child literacy rate in the State is lower in comparison to other States and reiterated that there was a need to bring all the dropouts back to schools. CID SP KGV Saritha, DLSA senior judge Raja Ram and others were present.

