VMC not to charge fee for eco-friendly Ganesha pandals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Prasanna Venkatesh said that the civic body would give permits without collecting any fee to groups which would use clay and environment-friendly idols of Ganesha in their pandals during Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations.Speaking after inaugurating the clay idols at Bhoomi Organics here on Friday, the Commissioner appealed to the citizens to go for green idols instead of those made with plaster of Paris. “Everybody should be a part of the green initiative, which would bring down water pollution. The VMC will issue permits without any charge to the communities which go for eco-friendly idols,” he noted. He also lauded the efforts of the store for contributing towards the environment.