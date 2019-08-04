Amendment to MV Act opposed by truckers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill-2019 passed in Rajya Sabha, the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA) has written a letter to the Union Ministry of Road Transport expressing how the amendments in the Bill would adversely affect the transport sector.

When contacted, APLOA general secretary YV Eswara Rao said that demonetisation, followed by steep increase in diesel prices over the years and other factors had already affected the sector across the country. Now with the amendments, the condition will deteriorate. “How can the Centre increase the penalty amount three times from the current tariff? The move will definitely affect the lorry operators in the long-run. A delegation of the association will meet the State government,” Rao added.