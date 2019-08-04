Britannia warehouse destroyed in major fire on Vijayawda outskirts, loss put at Rs 5 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A warehouse belonging to Brittannia company was destroyed in a major fire at Konathapadu village under Kankipadu mandal on Saturday. No casualties were reported and th loss is put at Rs 5 crore.

According to the owner of the warehouse, a short circuit in the AC unit is the cause of the fire. However, it is yet to be ascertained officially.

Fire department officials, who received information about the fire accident, responded immediately sending fire tenders to the spot. It took more than four hours to control the flames.Speaking to TNIE, District Fire Officer (DFO) Avinash Jayasimha said the fire broke out in the AC unit of the warehouse around 7 a.m. Workers noticed it when smoke engulfed the entire unit. They tried to save the stocks, but in vain. Six fire tenders from Kankipadu, Autonagar, Vuyyur, Ajit Singh Nagar and headquarters were deployed for extinguishing the fire. Stocks inside the warehouse were destroyed and the building collapsed during the rescue operations.

The DFO said a detailed investigation will be conducted to find the actual reason behind the fire. “Britannia officials are yet to inspect the spot and submit details on materials stored. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore,” Jayasimha said.