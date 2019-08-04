NMC Bill: Relay fast staged by junior docs in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 450 junior doctors and medicos took part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College in the city on Saturday, opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The junior doctors also burnt an effigy of the Bill in protest.

Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) boycotted their duties, including the emergency services, from Friday night. They are demanding that amendments be made in the Bill before it gets approval from the President.

“NMC Bill will cripple the healthcare system. We are not going to accept doctors who did their medicine in homeopathy or Ayurveda to practice modern medicine after a meagre six-month bridge course. This will eventually affect public health. The government should take it back or bring amendments as per our demands,” said P Ravi Kiran, a member of APJUDA.