Home Cities Vijayawada

Scintillating Kuchipudi recital by Gayatri & party

Nritya Ratna and Hamsa awardee Maddali Usha Gayatri with her disciples captivated the audience at PB Siddhartha Auditourium with their Kuchipudi performance here on Saturday.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nritya Ratna Gayatri and her disciples present a Kuchipudi dance recital in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nritya Ratna and Hamsa awardee Maddali Usha Gayatri with her disciples captivated the audience at PB Siddhartha Auditourium with their Kuchipudi performance here on Saturday.The group depicted how Lord Venkateswara had come to the Tirumala temple at the event conducted by Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham.

The show was called Ildvaikuntam. The group praised Lord Venkateswara for his good deeds and also for
purifying the land of Tirumala by his entry.“It is always a pleasure to perform in front of such a great audience. We like it when our performances are understood by the audience. Also, it is a good opportunity for the budding artists like my students, who get encouraged by the appreciation,” said Gayatri.

Live music complemented the dance performance. While Vempati Srivalli Sarma was the vocalist, Susarla Sarma was on the Nattuvangam. Anjaneyalu played the Violin, Kumar was on the flute and Srisharacharya played the Mridangam. Sarma sang the keertanas of Annamayya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maddali Usha Gayatri Kuchipudi recital
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp