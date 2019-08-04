Scintillating Kuchipudi recital by Gayatri & party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nritya Ratna and Hamsa awardee Maddali Usha Gayatri with her disciples captivated the audience at PB Siddhartha Auditourium with their Kuchipudi performance here on Saturday.The group depicted how Lord Venkateswara had come to the Tirumala temple at the event conducted by Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham.

The show was called Ildvaikuntam. The group praised Lord Venkateswara for his good deeds and also for

purifying the land of Tirumala by his entry.“It is always a pleasure to perform in front of such a great audience. We like it when our performances are understood by the audience. Also, it is a good opportunity for the budding artists like my students, who get encouraged by the appreciation,” said Gayatri.

Live music complemented the dance performance. While Vempati Srivalli Sarma was the vocalist, Susarla Sarma was on the Nattuvangam. Anjaneyalu played the Violin, Kumar was on the flute and Srisharacharya played the Mridangam. Sarma sang the keertanas of Annamayya.