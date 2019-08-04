Vijayawada Municipal Corporation rattled as engineering dept worker enters manhole

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite ban on manual scavenging under the municipal corporation limits, report of such an incident came to light on Saturday, when a worker of the engineering department was found entering into a manhole in Moghalrajpuram.

The trade unions in the city maintained that the workers affiliated to CITU and AITUC had stopped the practice of manual scavenging after two contract workers died of suffocation after descending into a manhole at HB Colony in March 2017. “For the last two years, none of our workers descended into manholes for clearing the sewers across the city. The VMC has procured advanced machinery to clear the clogged sewers now,” said AITUC State general secretary A Ranganayukulu.

Speaking to TNIE about the incident, VMC chief engineer in-charge JV Ramakrishna said, “An engineering wing staffer entered the manhole to remove a spade which accidentally fell into it. He has been identified and cautioned to desist from such practices in the future. Instructions will be given to the sanitary inspectors to use only machinery.”