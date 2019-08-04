VMC mulls apartments for hill-slope dwellers

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People residing on the hill-slopes are likely to get a major relief as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to construct high-rise apartments at nearby safe locations for the residents to shift into.

In an interaction with TNIE on Saturday, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that a team of officials will carry out an inspection in the three administrative circles of the city and identify the most vulnerable locality on the hillocks and hold meetings with the residents to shift them on plain areas adjacent to their respective localities.

“As part of our plan, high-rise apartments will be constructed under PMAY scheme as a model in which the families evacuated from hillocks will be provided housing facility. This will develop confidence among the public living on the hillocks on alternate housing facility,” he said, adding that based on the response, the project will be replicated near other hillock areas.

The civic body chief further said that land constraint has become one of the major problems in the city after being designated as part of the State capital Amaravati.

With this, the VMC has only one option left which is to provide housing facility to the public either near Kabela or Jakkampudi Colony, which are slightly away from the main city. Moreover, it is a herculean task for the civic body to relocate thousands of families to plain areas. At present, the project is under proposal stage and Venkatesh maintained that residents on the hillocks will be shifted only after the completion of the construction of apartments. “We shall discuss the matter with the hillock residents and provide them with the option to avail or reject the housing facility, after considering their eligibility,” he added.According to the VMC officials, around 2.5 lakh people reside in 65, 251 houses spread on the hillocks in 16 divisions of the city.

Most of the houses on the hillocks were constructed about three decades ago and the residents were adamant on not evacuating their respective localities. This posed as a hindrance for the civic body to undertake rescue operations during landslides in monsoon, as heavy machinery like earthmovers can not reach the accident spot on the hill-slopes. A few years ago, the corporation council decided to identify the vulnerable localities on the hillocks to construct a compound wall, which will prevent the boulders from rolling down.

Owing to its financial crunch, the civic body could not take up the project then. Hence, at present, the VMC can only provide temporary solutions like shifting the residents to rehabilitation centres whenever boulders roll down during the monsoon.