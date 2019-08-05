APUGBC, VMC planning to develop 50-acre mega park in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to enhance recreational facilities in the city, the Andhra Pradesh Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation (APUGBC) in association with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is formulating proposals for the development of a mega-park spread over 50 acres within the city limits.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, said that at present the APUGBC and VMC are preparing blueprints and themes for the park with priority being given to the creation of special zones for play arena and entertainment. Soon after finalising the preliminary designs, a presentation would be handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the project.

“With Vijayawada being designated as part of State capital Amaravati and lacking proper recreational facilities, the State government is planning to develop a park spread over 50 acres of land. After getting the nod from the Chief Minister, the civic body would identify suitable locations within the city for building the project’’, Venkatesh said.

Apart from that the VMC and APUGBC is planning to develop a bio-diversity park spread over 5-7 acres areas within the city limits and a suitable location for the same would be identified soon.

He further said that plans are under consideration to establish a water body cum park for reviving the traditional water bodies in the city.

Recently, a team of officials conducted a ground-level inspection and identified a water body for the purpose in the city suburbs.

“As part of our plans, landscaping, sitting benches and other amenities would be developed in the surroundings of the water body and the public would be allowed access to it, he informed.

Disclosing the details of various projects being undertaken by the VMC, Venkatesh said that the horticulture department had identified four road stretches in the city for planting trees- namely Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS)- Screw Bridge Junction, Currency Nagar-Mahanadu Road (HT Road), Christurajapuram Road and Kandrika- NSC Bose Nagar. Estimates in this regard are being prepared and tenders would be invited soon. Besides that, the officials concerned also identified 18 traffic islands across the city, where different varieties of plants would be nurtured.

In reply to a question posed by TNIE that whether there are any proposals for renovating the existing public parks in residential areas, he said that the horticulture department was asked to prepare a detailed report regarding the status of public parks and estimates for renovating them.