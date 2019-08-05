Andhra Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam seeks public support to make Vijayawada plastic-free

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of ‘MANA VIJAYAWADA’ (anti-plastic campaign), Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam distributed bags made out of jute and cloth for the public at a programme held at Geeta Nagar, here in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subramanyam requested the public to extend support to the administration by using degradable bags for their daily needs in order to transform Vijayawada, into a plastic-free city. He said that a cash prize of Rs100 would be given to those who click photographs of people utilising plastic bottles, cups and carry bags in government offices.

Recalling his childhood memories, the Chief Secretary said that he used to carry bags made out of jute for purchasing groceries and vegetables. However, the scenario has undergone changes and a large section of the society including traders have become accustomed to supply groceries in polythene bags, he said.

He further urged the public to feel responsible towards the environment by replacing single-use plastics with degradable bags. On the occasion, he directed the officials concerned to draft proposals for developing roads out of plastics in the city.

Later, along with VMC special officer and District Collector A Md. Imitiaz and Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh planted saplings at the venue. Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, Civil Supplies commissioner Kona Sasidhar and other officials were also present.