Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam seeks public support to make Vijayawada plastic-free

On the occasion, he directed the officials concerned to draft proposals for 
developing roads out of plastics in the city. 

Published: 05th August 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Collector A Md Imtiaz and municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh distributing jute bags as a part of MANA VIJAYAWADA programme on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of  ‘MANA VIJAYAWADA’ (anti-plastic campaign), Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam distributed bags made out of jute and cloth for the public at a programme held at Geeta Nagar, here in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subramanyam requested the public to extend support to the administration by using degradable bags for their daily needs in order to transform Vijayawada, into a plastic-free city. He said that a cash prize of Rs100 would be given to those who click photographs of people utilising plastic bottles, cups and carry bags in government offices. 

Recalling his childhood memories, the Chief Secretary said that he used to carry bags made out of jute for purchasing groceries and vegetables. However, the scenario has undergone changes and a large section of the society including traders have become accustomed to supply groceries in polythene bags, he said.
He further urged the public to feel responsible towards the environment by replacing single-use plastics with degradable bags. On the occasion, he directed the officials concerned to draft proposals for developing roads out of plastics in the city. 

Later, along with VMC special officer and District Collector A Md. Imitiaz and Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh planted saplings at the venue. Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, Civil Supplies commissioner Kona Sasidhar and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyam Mana Vijayawada Plastic
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp