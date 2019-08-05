Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu calls for action for a healthier society

He concluded by saying that the government would extend its support to organisations coming forward with a social cause.

Radiologists taking part in a plantation programme at Gulabithota VMC park in Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Trees are an essential part of human life, because they provide health and happiness; two things most valuable to any person, said Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. He participated in a plantation drive organised by Indian Radiology and Imaging Association, Vijayawada chapter (IRIA), whose mission is to plant one lakh saplings across the country by Sunday.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, renowned personality MC Das, and nature enthusiasts participated in the programme organised with the support of Kodali Subhash Chandra Bose of Clean and Green Environment Society.

Addressing the gathering, Malladi Vishnu said, “Every person in the society has to take responsibility in preserving nature and also doing his best in improving the greenery and environment for a healthier society.” He further appealed to the people to take up tree plantation which would safeguard the future of the coming generations.

He concluded by saying that the government would extend its support to organisations coming forward with a social cause. IRIAGV president Mohan Prasad, Project Coordinator Dr VN Varaprasad, IRIA Vijayawada president Dr B Rajakumar, Dr BSR Prasadbabu, Dr BS Lakshmi, radiologists and others were present.

