Andhra CM Jagan Reddy may talk to PM Modi on power purchase agreement and Polavaram project

Despite drawing criticism from all quarters, including from the Centre for his government’s decision to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and termination of Polavaram project contract,

AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Despite drawing criticism from all quarters, including from the Centre for his government’s decision to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and termination of Polavaram project contract, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, is learnt to have decided to explain to them the circumstances that forced him to act tough. 

According to sources, he will take all the developments related to the review of PPAs as well as the termination of Polavaram contract along with the findings of his government with regard to the alleged corruption by the previous TDP regime, to the notice of the Prime Minister.

 Against this backdrop, Jagan’s meeting with Modi assumes significance on the grounds that whether he will succeed in convincing the PM and getting the Centre’s nod to go ahead with the review of PPAs and reverse tendering of Polavaram, which is a national project.

“The chief minister will inform the Prime Minister about how public money can be saved with a review of the PPAs and reverse tendering of Polavaram. He will furnish all the facts pertaining to irregularities to the prime minister,” a source told Express. 

