Andhra government's Novel plantation drive to include 5 crore citizens

Govt comes up with ‘one plant per citizen’ initiative to make State drought-proof

Published: 06th August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In its efforts to take up massive afforestation activities to make the State drought-proof, the State government has come up with its ‘one plant per citizen’ initiative, which will involve all the five crore citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

“As part of the massive afforestation programme, special emphasis will be laid on the involvement of citizens in plantation drives; “one plant per citizen” is the new goal and all the 5 crore citizens will be involved. The Forest Department and others have raised seedlings that are ready for distribution/utilisation in the current season,’’ a government order issued on Monday stated.

Other measures, as part of the programme, include preparation of district-level action plan, that will involve all the line departments, by district collectors. “The Divisional Forest Officers (Social Forestry) would act as nodal officers and will co-ordinate with other line departments and assist district collectors in preparing the action plan. 

All head of the departments would be required to ensure implementation of the action plan for the current planting season by planting 25 crore seedlings, which is the target for the entire State,’’ the order read.

Salient features

 Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner will be required to make necessary arrangements for distribution of seedlingsMunicipal Administration shall make necessary arrangements for distribution of seedlings in wardsPriority shall be given for planting seedlings in schools, colleges, forests, hillocks
Avenue and median plantation should be taken upon all national and state highways, district and panchayat roads.

The NHAI, R&B, Panchayat Raj will take up these plantation drives companies/industries are to be involved in plantation drive and maintenance through corporate social responsibilities (CSR). Provision of tree guards and water tankers can be the major components under CSR

Comments





