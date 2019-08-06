Andhra Loyola College to start 35 new courses from August 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Loyola College is going to start job-oriented certificate and diploma courses from August 19. Principal Rev Fr. Victor Emmanuel S.J., said that the college is equipped with state of the art infrastructure like recording studios, computer centres and laboratories. He further said that these courses have been designed for students studying in other colleges, working people and homemakers, who look forward to enhance their skills.

Total 35 courses are being introduced to cater to the various needs of the students covering visual communication, computer applications, coaching for competitive examinations, skill-based courses in arts and music, airlines and airport management and hotel management. Certificates for the aforementioned courses would be issued as per UGC guidelines,” he said.