Article 370: YSRC backs Modi’s ‘bold’ decision, blames Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending its full support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 brought by the NDA government, the YSRC has said it will solve the Kashmir issue permanently. Speaking on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy dubbed it a “courageous, bold and daring” step of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and blamed the Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the present situation in J&K.

“It is a great privilege and honour to speak on this subject which has been pinching the nation for past many years. Hats off to the Home Minister and Prime Minister for their vision and this will completely solve the problem of Kashmir,’’ he said. Criticising the Congress in the same tone and tenor with which he praised Amit Shah, Vijayasai said, “Had Nehru not recalled Indian Army which had gone 25 km inside Pakistan and overpowered the Pakistan army, there is no need to discuss the issue now.’’

He went on to add that Nehru should have entrusted the job to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was an icon of unification of India. Referring to the present conditions in the J&K, Vijayasai questioned as to how can we have two entities within the Union of India.

“How can this country have two Constitutions, how can a State have two separate national flags and show me on this earth where a national flag is burnt or torn off and it does not constitute a crime. It happens only in Jammu and Kashmir,’’ he said. How can a Pakistani become a citizen of India by simply marrying a girl from Kashmir?

He further added that the move would strengthen the sovereignty of the country, remove discrimination between citizens of India and bring peace and tranquillity and develop Jammu and Kashmir along with other States.