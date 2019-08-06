Home Cities Vijayawada

Bold & daring step by Shah, Modi: YSRC, TDP back Centre’s J&K move

Vijayasai blames Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for present situation in J&K, says Amit Shah is completing task left out by Sardar Patel

Published: 06th August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP members take out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate Centre’s decision of scrapping of Article 370 I EPS, G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Extending its full support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 brought by the NDA government, the YSRC has said it will solve the Kashmir issue permanently. Speaking on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy dubbed it a “courageous, bold and daring” step of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and blamed the Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a great privilege and honour to speak on this subject which has been pinching the nation for the past many years. Hats off to the Home Minister and Prime Minister for their vision and this will completely solve the problem of Kashmir,’’ he said. Criticising the Congress in the same tone and tenor with which he praised Amit Shah, Vijayasai said, “Had Nehru not recalled Indian Army which had gone 25 km inside Pakistan and overpowered the Pakistan army, there is no need to discuss the issue now.’’

He went on to add that Nehru should have entrusted the job to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was an icon of unification of India. “Had Jawaharlal Nehru not succumbed to dictates of the then Kashmir rulers and paved way for the Article 370, we would not have been discussing this issue,’’ he said.“A provision (Article 370) in the Constitution, which was temporary in nature, should have been scrapped, but the Congress failed to do so,” the YSRC MP said. 

Referring to the present condition in J&K, Vijayasai questioned, “How can we have two entities within the Union of India? How can this country have two Constitutions? How can a State have two separate national flags? Show me on this earth where a national flag is burnt or torn off and it does not constitute a crime. It happens only in J&K,’’ he maintained.

How can a Pakistani become a citizen of India by simply marrying a girl from Kashmir? he questioned.
“How can Kashmir girl becomes untouchable and loses all rights if she marries a boy from other parts of the country? How can Kashmiri boy retain the rights and privileges even if he marries a girl from other parts of the country? Is it gender justification or blatant gender discrimination?’’ Vijayasai questioned.
The people of this country have been fighting since 1947 to realise their dream of looking this nation as one entity, one India, one union and one nation which is possible because of present Home Minister Amit (bhai) Shah, he said.  

“The proposed move by the Home Minister is a step towards completing the task left out by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel albeit due to the blunders of the Congress party and Jawaharlal Nehru. It is applauded by 130 crore people of the country as the objective is to achieve of Sab ka Vikas,’’ Vijayasai said adding that the move would strengthen the sovereignty of the country, remove discrimination between citizens of India and bring peace and tranquillity and develop Jammu and Kashmir along with other States.

Historic decision, says  Sarada seer

Visakhapatnam: Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the pontiff of Sri Sarada Peetham, on Monday described the scrapping of Article 370 as a historic decision. The pontiff, who is currently in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, in a statement, said the decision would pave way for people visiting all Sakti peethams in the country. Saraswati Sakti Peetham in Kashmir can now be revived, he said. The pontiff said Sarada Peetham will extend all support if the Centre undertakes revival of the Saraswati Sakti Peetham. He said similar decision should be taken for protection of cows and resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 NDA government YSRC YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ram Janmabhoomi issue
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp