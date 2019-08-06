Bold & daring step by Shah, Modi: YSRC, TDP back Centre’s J&K move

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending its full support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 brought by the NDA government, the YSRC has said it will solve the Kashmir issue permanently. Speaking on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy dubbed it a “courageous, bold and daring” step of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and blamed the Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a great privilege and honour to speak on this subject which has been pinching the nation for the past many years. Hats off to the Home Minister and Prime Minister for their vision and this will completely solve the problem of Kashmir,’’ he said. Criticising the Congress in the same tone and tenor with which he praised Amit Shah, Vijayasai said, “Had Nehru not recalled Indian Army which had gone 25 km inside Pakistan and overpowered the Pakistan army, there is no need to discuss the issue now.’’

He went on to add that Nehru should have entrusted the job to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was an icon of unification of India. “Had Jawaharlal Nehru not succumbed to dictates of the then Kashmir rulers and paved way for the Article 370, we would not have been discussing this issue,’’ he said.“A provision (Article 370) in the Constitution, which was temporary in nature, should have been scrapped, but the Congress failed to do so,” the YSRC MP said.

Referring to the present condition in J&K, Vijayasai questioned, “How can we have two entities within the Union of India? How can this country have two Constitutions? How can a State have two separate national flags? Show me on this earth where a national flag is burnt or torn off and it does not constitute a crime. It happens only in J&K,’’ he maintained.

How can a Pakistani become a citizen of India by simply marrying a girl from Kashmir? he questioned.

“How can Kashmir girl becomes untouchable and loses all rights if she marries a boy from other parts of the country? How can Kashmiri boy retain the rights and privileges even if he marries a girl from other parts of the country? Is it gender justification or blatant gender discrimination?’’ Vijayasai questioned.

The people of this country have been fighting since 1947 to realise their dream of looking this nation as one entity, one India, one union and one nation which is possible because of present Home Minister Amit (bhai) Shah, he said.

“The proposed move by the Home Minister is a step towards completing the task left out by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel albeit due to the blunders of the Congress party and Jawaharlal Nehru. It is applauded by 130 crore people of the country as the objective is to achieve of Sab ka Vikas,’’ Vijayasai said adding that the move would strengthen the sovereignty of the country, remove discrimination between citizens of India and bring peace and tranquillity and develop Jammu and Kashmir along with other States.

Historic decision, says Sarada seer

Visakhapatnam: Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the pontiff of Sri Sarada Peetham, on Monday described the scrapping of Article 370 as a historic decision. The pontiff, who is currently in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, in a statement, said the decision would pave way for people visiting all Sakti peethams in the country. Saraswati Sakti Peetham in Kashmir can now be revived, he said. The pontiff said Sarada Peetham will extend all support if the Centre undertakes revival of the Saraswati Sakti Peetham. He said similar decision should be taken for protection of cows and resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.