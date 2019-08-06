Huge Spandana as Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials receive 8,848 applications

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Spandana programme in the city on Monday turned out to be a huge crowd-puller, with the sub-collector’s office being forced to bring in 40 additional employees to process the applications. Though every day the grievance cell receives complaints from 10 am, the huge gathering forced the authorities to start the programme as early as 8 am. The office had received around 4,000 applications by 11 am, while the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation office witnessed hundreds of people walking in to submit housing applications.

N Parvathi, 34, a vegetable vendor at New Rajarajeswaripeta, paid a visit to the sub-collector’s office and submitted an application for widow pension. However, she was disappointed after she failed to receive an acknowledgement slip for her application.

“My husband passed away in a road accident almost three years ago. I have two children, who are studying in schools. Refusal to provide shelter by in-laws forced me to stay in a rented space and I am unable to meet the expenses as my earnings are meagre. I have been seeking a widow pension for a long time but the applications were not being processed. Even today I came with a lot of hope but the officials didn’t provide me with the slip and informed me that the ward volunteer would come and take the details.” Parvathi said.

Another applicant K Ramanaiah, a 62-year-old man from Krishnalanka, came to submit an application for a house. “I have been living in a rented house all my life and family responsibilities prevented me from buying any space. I lost my only son, who was the sole breadwinner, due to illness and now I am unable to meet the daily expenses and pay the rent. If the government can allot me a house then that would be a great help.”

On Monday, a total 8,848 applications were received at the sub-collector’s office in Vijayawada.

Speaking to TNIE, M Chakrapani, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) said, “We have never seen such a huge crowd for a grievance redressal programme. Majority of the applications are related to housing, pensions and ration card. Apart from them, very few are general requests. We are barely processing the applications and are in no state to give an acknowledgement slip.”

At a glance:

8,848 Applications received at Spandana cell at the Sub- Collector’s office

8,358 Applications for housing

257Applications for pension

150Applications for ration cards