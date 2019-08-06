Home Cities Vijayawada

Reach out to flood victims: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite flood relief works and ensure that every victim received government help.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:38 AM

Andhra CM taking stock of the flood relief process (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite flood relief works and ensure that every victim received government help. After returning from his foreign tour on Monday, he took stock of the situation with Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Home Minister M Sucharita, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and other officials. He asked them to see that there is no delay in the distribution of essential commodities to flood victims. 

Officials explained to him that villages in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district get inundated only when second and third warning bells are sounded at Dowleswaram barrage, but this time, they were flooded after the first warning bell was sounded.  The CM asked them to study the reasons for it and initiate necessary measures to ensure the situation does not recur.

The officials told the CM that since there was no rain in the catchment areas of river Godavari and no forecast of rain was made for the next one week, normalcy in the flood-hit areas will return in another three days.  The ministers concerned were asked by the CM to tour the flood-affected areas and supervise flood relief. Jagan also directed the officials to take necessary measures to prevent spread of communicable diseases and organise veterinary clinics. 

TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flood relief work Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam Home Minister M Sucharita Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Devipatnam Mandal East Godavari district
