Unlike Andhra Pradesh split Act, all parties took part in Kashmir Bill debate: BJP   

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Backing the Centre, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “The TDP supports the Centre as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.’’

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who participated in the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha, felt that the aspirations of the people of Kashmir have not been realised during the past seven decades. He exuded confidence that the decision of the Centre will provide the much-needed respite and equal opportunities to the people of Kashmir on the lines of people of other States.

“Article 370 was inserted in 1949. But, what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven decades. Several thousands of people have been killed, terrorist activities increased and developmental activities stalled,’’ he said adding the day-to-day activities in that State are causing a lot of insecurity to the people across the country. Congratulating the Centre and the Union Home Minister for bringing the Bill, he said J&K has now become a part of the country.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP CM Ramesh attacked the Congress by recounting the passage of the AP Reorganisation Bill. “Bifurcation is a pain in the beginning, but it will turn out to be gain in the later stages,’’ he said. Drawing comparison on the way the Bills related to the AP State Reorganisation Bill and the J&K State Reorganisation Bill, he took a dig at the then Congress government.

“At the time of introducing the AP Reorganisation Bill in the Lok Sabha, the doors were closed, live telecast of proceedings was stopped, MPs of the treasury benches were suspended, the Chief Minister was removed and President’s rule was imposed in AP. But, I am happy today that leaders of all the political parties participated and expressed their views on the J&K Reorganisation Bill. It is good for democracy and the nation,’’ he asserted. The Janasena also welcomed the Centre’s decision.