VIT AP varsity hosts inaugural Europaean Centre for Mechatronics event in Amravati campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT AP University hosted the inaugural event of European Centre for Mechatronics (ECM) in its Amaravati campus. European Centre for Mechatronics is a prestigious German organisation providing cutting-edge automation and manufacturing solutions to German industries for several decades.

For the first time in India, the organisation is planning to have their international presence felt by leaving its footprint in Andhra Pradesh to cater to the requirements of Indian industries. ECM project engineers Patrick Bertholdt, Arne Linnenkamp and Alexander Gabriel will impart training by conducting an eight-day workshop.

Indo European Centre for Mechatronics, President Vangapandu Venkata Nagaraj, told media that in order to develop the business ecosystem; in collaboration with AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), ECM has partnered with 32 academic institutions in Andhra Pradesh. 64 experts from these organisations are being upskilled to train 4000 students across the state.

This is also in line with the new policy of the State government towards local employment. This unique global initiative is expected to become a landmark project for the manufacturing and mechatronics research, thereby ultimately aiding in the development of the state.

Technical Indo-Euro Synchronisation (TIES) director, Durga Prasad said, “As per the wish of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, these workshops would provide 75 per cent jobs to locals by imparting training in engineering colleges in line with industrial requirements.”