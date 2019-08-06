Home Cities Vijayawada

We are equal to men irrespective of marital status, say J&K women living in Andhra

Kashmiri women celebrate withdrawal of Article 370 along with non-Kashmiris at RTC Colony in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo I EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Kashmiris in Andhra Pradesh expressed their happiness and opined that the decision has given a solution to one of the most complicated problems in the country. In the debate on the Centre’s decision, one aspect that has not been discussed at length is the inheritance rights of women of J&K. 

“We are very happy with this decision. This was the day for which we all were waiting and fighting, especially the women. With the revocation of these two Articles, women will have equal rights and they can stake claim for their ancestral properties, even if they (women) marry outside Kashmir or to a non-Kashmiri. Under Article 370 and 35 A, only the men, irrespective of they marry within or outside Kashmir, had inheritance rights,” said advocate of AP HC Neeru Mishra Khajuria. 

Khajuria has been staying in Vijayawada for the past two years with her husband and IFS officer (AP cadre) RP Khajuria. Another Kashmiri migrant Sheetal Sharma, who runs a furniture showroom in Vijayawada,  opined that this decision would bring development in terms of business, education and employment in J&K. “Businessmen would definitely want to invest in a place known as ‘Switzerland of India’,” she hoped. Sharma had left Jammu after the Pandits were forced to leave the State due to the insurgency.

The Kashmiri Pandits, now, are willing to go back to their home towns. “I feel that Kashmiri Pandits should gain the status of minorities as there are only a few of us left. We are now facing an identity crisis. Our children don’t know anything about our culture. We have nothing concrete to give our following generations as a legacy. Every State has something to be proud of. We, Kashmiri Pandits, are left with nothing. Minority status will surely help us grow at a faster pace,” opined Kavita Dar, teacher and wife of CRPF Commander Sh. Prashant Dar.

With respect to tourism, non-Kashmiris also seem optimistic. “A few years ago, my brother was stranded due to terror attacks while he was on a trip to J&K. After that, none of my family members ever dared to visit the place. But now I hope the situation will be better and my family can visit the paradise,” said Sushma Dudeja.

“As a citizen of this country, I feel happy that the PM has taken the right decision, which could have been taken long ago. Finally, people of J&K can breathe easy,” said Neetu Katara, a businesswoman from Vijayawada.

