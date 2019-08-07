Home Cities Vijayawada

39 students of Zilla Parishad High School in Krishna district bag scholarships

Published: 07th August 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd awarded scholarships to 39 students belonging to Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School in Krishna district, for the academic year 2018-19 at Penamuluru on Tuesday. MLA Penamaluru Kolusu Pardha Saradhi and Vice President-Head Industrial Relations (IR) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Dr V Narayana Reddy awarded the scholarship to the students. 

According to reports, the organisation awards this scholarship to students, who have completed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination with distinction. For this academic year, the company selected 504 students from 229 ZP High Schools from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (200 schools from AP and 29 from TS) and contributed `54.40 lakh for the same. 

