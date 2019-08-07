Andhra Pradesh Governor help sought to scrap NMC Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their agitation against the amendments made to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, the Andhra Pradesh chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday, met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at his residence and submitted a representation to him.

In a release issued here, IMA State president D Srihari Rao, said that the NMC Bill 2019 is unacceptable to the medical fraternity across the country. He pointed out community health providers envisaged in the bill pose a threat to several poor people in rural areas.

This apart, amendments to the NMC Bill would create a severe shortage of doctors in the country, which in turn, could hamper the entire medical system, he said, adding the association met the Governor and sought his support for scrapping NMC Bill.