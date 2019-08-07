‘Celebrate Adivasi Day on grand note’ , says Tribal Welfare department secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tribal Welfare department secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena has asked officials concerned to take all steps to celebrate Adivasi Day on a grand note. Meena held a meeting with the officials on Tuesday and informed that as per the United Nations, Adivasi Day will be celebrated on August 9. He stated that the Araku Valley will be the venue for this year’s celebrations.

Tribal Welfare department director Ravindra Babu, Tribal Gurukul secretary Bhanuprasad, engineer-in-chief Sheshu Babu, OSD Adinarayana were present in the meeting and took a few key decisions to make the event a big success.

Meena said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on the welfare of tribals and the programme should be designed in such a way that it would reflect their culture and tradition. He said that the programmes should enlighten the tribals on the various government welfare schemes.