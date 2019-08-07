CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 23,300 crore for development of backward Andhra's districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged prime minister Narendra Modi to extend financial assistance of Rs 23,300 crore for the development of backward districts in the State on the lines of Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) apart from seeking exemption to industries from GST, Income Tax and 100% insurance premium for a period of 10 years to promote private industries.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who met the PM for the second time after becoming CM, informed the latter that the Centre had released only Rs 1050 crore to seven backward districts in six years instead of Rs 2,100 crore committed by it. He appealed to Modi to release Rs 23,300 crore for backward districts on the lines of the KBK model.

Another issue that the Chief Minister took up with Narendra Modi was about his recent decision to review renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs), which drew flak from the Centre. Jagan explained to the PM that the PPAs caused huge burden to the State exchequer and it became inevitable for his government to review them to save public money.

“The exercise (PPAs) was taken up by the previous government only to benefit a select few with ulterior motives. Though there is a purchase limit of 5-10%, the TDP government purchased 23.6% of renewable energy causing Rs 2,654 crore loss to the electricity department. Due to previous government’s chaotic mechanism, the State is saddled with a debt burden of Rs 20,000 crore,’’ Jagan explained.

During the one-on-one meeting with the PM, lasting for about 45 minutes Jagan submitted a memorandum and explained in detail the initiatives being taken up by his government for raising the living standards of the people and underscored the need for Centre’s financial support in this regard.

CM urges PM to give special status to AP, fulfil promises

He also brought to the Prime Minister’s notice how the State’s debt burden that stood at Rs 97,000 crore during the fiscal 2014-15 (by the time of the State bifurcation) increased to Rs 2.58 lakh crore by 2018-19.

Pointing to the hardships being faced by the people in Rayalaseema, Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts due to reduced availability of water in Krishna river, Jagan stressed the need for interlinking of Godavari and Krishna, which, he said, would be beneficial to both the Telugu states and sought the support of the Centre in this regard.

He told the PM his government’s plan to develop a water grid by 2050 for supplying safe drinking water to the people in the State at an estimated cost Rs 60,000 crore and sought the cooperation of the Centre. He appealed to Modi to accord Special Category Status to the State and fulfil the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act and help it in its overall development.

On the occasion, Jagan also highlighted his government’s welfare and developmental programmes like special focus on creation of infrastructure, development of industrial sector, reforms being introduced to eliminate corruption, ensure transparency in governance and Navaratnalu being implemented with welfare of the people as the main motto.

Earlier in the day, Jagan, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met officials of the Prime Minister’s Office. His scheduled meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not take place as the latter was busy participating in the debate on Jammu and Kashmir issue in the Lok Sabha. On the second day of his visit on Wednesday, Jagan will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. He is also likely to meet Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman.