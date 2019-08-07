Home Cities Vijayawada

Deadline for BPS extended till August 31

Highest number of applications received in Vizag and CRDA region; scheme extended twice in four months

Published: 07th August 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the deadline for regularisation for unauthorised buildings through Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), 2019 till August 31. Based on a report submitted by the Director of Town and Country Planning, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department issued an order extending the time limit for filing applications, under BPS, to regularise those buildings built illegally or in deviation of the sanctioned plans.  

“After closure of the scheme, strict action will be initiated against unauthorised constructions as per the law,’’ the order read.This was the second time in the last four months that the scheme has been extended. Earlier in May, the previous government had extended the scheme till June 30. The YSRC government, which has decided to act tough against all sort of encroachments on government lands, has given an opportunity for regularisation of the unauthorised buildings, and extended the BPS scheme till the end of this month.

With this, the government is anticipating get good reveue in this fiscal that can be used for development activities by municipalities and other locals bodies. The highest number of BPS applications were received by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (5,026), followed by CRDA (3,682), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (2,461) and Guntur Municipal Corporation (2,005).

What buildings come under scheme?
The regularisation scheme is applicable to existing buildings constructed after January 1, 1985 and before August 31, 2018 in the jurisdiction of all municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, gram panchayats falling under the jurisdiction of the Capital Region Development Authority (except those included in the ‘capital city area’ of the Capital Region Development Authority); gram panchayats falling under urban development authorities and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical & Petro-Chemical Investment Region Special Development Authority (VK-PCPIR SDA); gram panchayats falling in metropolitan region development authority and industrial area local authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Building Penalisation Scheme
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp