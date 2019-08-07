Deadline for BPS extended till August 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the deadline for regularisation for unauthorised buildings through Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), 2019 till August 31. Based on a report submitted by the Director of Town and Country Planning, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department issued an order extending the time limit for filing applications, under BPS, to regularise those buildings built illegally or in deviation of the sanctioned plans.

“After closure of the scheme, strict action will be initiated against unauthorised constructions as per the law,’’ the order read.This was the second time in the last four months that the scheme has been extended. Earlier in May, the previous government had extended the scheme till June 30. The YSRC government, which has decided to act tough against all sort of encroachments on government lands, has given an opportunity for regularisation of the unauthorised buildings, and extended the BPS scheme till the end of this month.

With this, the government is anticipating get good reveue in this fiscal that can be used for development activities by municipalities and other locals bodies. The highest number of BPS applications were received by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (5,026), followed by CRDA (3,682), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (2,461) and Guntur Municipal Corporation (2,005).

What buildings come under scheme?

The regularisation scheme is applicable to existing buildings constructed after January 1, 1985 and before August 31, 2018 in the jurisdiction of all municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, gram panchayats falling under the jurisdiction of the Capital Region Development Authority (except those included in the ‘capital city area’ of the Capital Region Development Authority); gram panchayats falling under urban development authorities and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical & Petro-Chemical Investment Region Special Development Authority (VK-PCPIR SDA); gram panchayats falling in metropolitan region development authority and industrial area local authority.