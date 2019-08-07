HCL to recruit locals for its Vijayawada campus 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HCL will hold a recruitment drive for freshers for various jobs at its Vijayawada campus. Only local residents -- residing in 50 km radius from the company’s campus at Gannavaram -- with a valid address proof would be eligible to participate in the drive.

According to information, walk-in interviews would be held at VR Siddhartha Engineering College on August 10 from 10 am to 3 pm. Selected candidates will have to undergo a six-month skilling programme, which costs `2 lakh (excluding taxes). After successful completion of the programme, candidates would be deployed in developer/analyst/tester/product support engineer positions.

The candidates would first have to write an online test, following which an interview would be held. Candidates with BE/B Tech, MSC (Computer Science/Information Technology) and MCA with graduation between 2015 and 2019 are eligible. For details visit www.hcltss.com.