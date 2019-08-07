Home Cities Vijayawada

Ragpickers to help in single-use plastic ban

VMC to provide monetary compensation and housing facility in exchange for help in making city plastic-free

plastic ban, banned, maharashtra plastic ban

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to take up a project with the support of ragpickers to implement an immediate ban on single use plastics in the city. A decision in this regard was taken by the Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh after conducting a meeting with the ragpickers recently.

According to VMC officials, the civic body with the support of Krishna district administration had launched ‘MANA VIJAYAWADA’, an anti-plastic campaign in July last week, with an aim to transform the city into a plastic free one. Under the initiative, the corporation conducted a three-day awareness session with traders and other stakeholders and sensitised them regarding the threat being posed by non-degradable bags to the environment. Majority of the traders assured that they would procure bags made out of cloth and jute and requested the civic body to ensure that the bags are supplied at an affordable price.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkatesh said that around 850 families, who are dependant on ragpicking as a source of livelihood, reside in the city. As part of the project, ragpickers, who usually collect hard plastics from the dumping yards, would be deployed by the civic body to collect single use plastics from various localities under VMC ambit.

Based on the quality of the segregated plastic, the civic body would pay remuneration to the rag pickers, he said, adding that majority of the ragpickers sought housing facility which would be sanctioned after verifying their eligibility.

The civic body chief further said that a team of representatives from Indian Compostable Polymers Association (ICPA) expressed their interest in supplying bio-degradable bags to eliminate the usage of ‘single use’ plastic in the city. 

The team explained that bio-degradable bags would be supplied by them and they would get decomposed within a span of 15 to 20 days if left to rot in the composting units. ‘’With a major chunk of plastics clogging the drains, we asked the ICPA to manufacture bags, which could be decomposed even if left in the drains. A few samples from the ICPA will be sent to the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) for testing.

Based on the report, a decision will be taken on procuring bags from the company,’’ he said, adding that the role of civic body is to sensitise the public about the bags to be supplied by ICPA and that no revenue would be generated for VMC.“To put an end to the plastic menace, the VMC has already started handing over the polythene waste to cement manufacturers, who heat the plastic to 1200 °Celsius and utilise it as an alternate fuel instead of coal. We are also manufacturing tiles at the debris recycling plant set up at Ajith Singh dumping yard,” he concluded.

Startling facts
550 tonnes  Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated 
per day 
 70 tonnes Low micron plastic generated per day

