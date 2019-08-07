TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu takes a dig at CM Jagan Reddy on issue of flood

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the YSRC government had failed miserably in taking proper measures to deal with the flood in Godavari river. The Opposition Leader also found fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not visiting the flood-affected areas. Taking a dig at Jagan, Naidu said, “The Chief Minister has time to visit Jerusalem and New Delhi, but he has no time for inspecting the flood-affected mandals in the State.”

Speaking to party leaders at the TDP State office in Guntur, Naidu said that people in flood-affected Devipatnam mandals and other areas were facing severe hardships for the past six days due to lack of drinking water, food and power. But, it is irresponsible on the part of the Chief Minister for not visiting the affected areas, he remarked.

He announced that a delegation comprising party general secretary Nara Lokesh, TDLP deputy floor leaders, MLAs, MLCs and other representatives of the twin Godavari district will visit the flood-affected areas in both the districts for two days from Wednesday.