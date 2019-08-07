Two arrested for FB post against Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jaggayyapet police arrested two youths for posting derogatory posts on Facebook against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and produced them in court on Tuesday. According to Jaggayyapet SI Dharmaraju, the two accused were identified as followers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Challapalli Avinash and Y Gopi.

On August 1, Avinash posted a photo on Facebook in which he expressed his views on the new government and said they want Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to die in a helicopter crash like his father late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Gopi, who is a friend of Avinash, commented on the photo and shared it with his friends.

When, Prasad, a YSRC leader from Jaggayyapet, came across the post, expressed serious objection to the post and lodged a complaint with the police last Saturday.The two youngsters were arrested on Saturday and were produced n the court.