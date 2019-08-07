Uprooted tree creates panic in Krishna Lanka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain coupled with strong winds threw life out of gear in the city on Monday night.

A tree got uprooted adjacent to a private school at Katurivari Street, Krishna Lanka, damaging three electricity poles in the process and creating panic among residents. However, commuter movement remained unaffected as the tree was uprooted after 10 pm.

The locals promptly informed the civic body and electricity department officials about the matter, who were unable to carry out rescue operations as the downpour continued for the next two hours interrupting power supply in the locality. On Tuesday morning, a team comprising of VMC and electricity department officials reached the spot and took away the uprooted tree as it was obstructing the vehicular traffic in the locality.