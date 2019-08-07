VMC forms 3 inter-departmental teams to inspect roads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a major portion of city roads being riddled with potholes post heavy rains, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constituted three teams to conduct inspections and prepare cost estimates for repairs to damaged roads and to review the progress of other ongoing infrastructure projects.

‘’We have decided to prepare a road map for preparation of shelf of works with a robust database and to identify the critical gaps and issues pertaining to the delay in execution of various infrastructure projects in the city. In this regard three inter-departmental teams for administrative circles are to be formed, comprising of executive engineer, zonal commissioner, assistant medical officer, assistant city planner and horticulture officer’’, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, told TNIE.

A few weeks ago, the teams started the inspection process and prepared a factual report regarding the roads, drains, repairs, leakages of drinking water and sewage pipelines, suitable places for construction of public and community toilets and overall feedback from the residents regarding the facilities required in their divisions and other miscellaneous issues. The teams were directed to submit their reports on Wednesday and the same would be forwarded to the State Government seeking financial assistance for taking up the road repairing works, he said.

Asked whether the VMC has enough funds to undertake the repair works if the government delayed the sanctioning of the required sum, Venkatesh maintained that the government had allocated `50 crore in the recent budget for the financial year 2019-20 to Vijayawada. “Necessary measures would be undertaken to procure the sum allocated in the budget for continuing the ongoing infrastructure projects and road carpeting works. They would be completed in a phased manner based on the climatic conditions in the city,” he added.

VMC engineering works reviewed by Minister

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, visited Venkatesh here at his chamber here on Tuesday. During the course of the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of various engineering works being taken up in the city and requested the civic body officials to speed up the storm water drain (SWD) project. On the occasion, Venkatesh informed the minister that sand shortage has been affecting the VMC’s efforts to complete various infrastructure projects in the city.

Responding to the commissioner’s plea, Srinivas said that the matter would be discussed with the District Collector A Md Imitiaz and steps would be taken for the speedy supply of sand for the ongoing projects. The minister also directed the civic body officials to procure enough number of motors to prevent water logging during monsoon.

With heaps of garbage littered on the streets at night at the food courts near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, Rao instructed the officials concerned to deploy additional staff to prevent littering on the streets. MLA Malladi Vishnu was also present on the occasion.