YSRC terms Bill historic, TDP says mistake corrected after 70 yrs   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the YSRC termed it historic and said the complete unification of the country was going to happen, realising the dream of Sardar Patel. Speaking on behalf of the party, with YSRC floor leader P Midhun Reddy not present in the House, Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju said, “Today is going to be a historic day just like August 15. It is very clearly mentioned that Article 370 is a temporary and transitional provision. I do not know why people are making an issue out of this.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the MP stressed the need for bringing back Kashmiri Pandits, who were driven out of Kashmir, to the Valley. Backing the Bill, TDP MP Galla Jayadev said that a historical mistake that took place about 70 years ago was corrected through the Bill.

The Guntur MP observed that special autonomy status should be optimally utilised by the State to become a growth engine for the country. But, when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, it proved to be the other way around, the TDP MP said.

“This a new beginning of the region and its people. But we need to understand how this Bill is going to affect the common Kashmiris. What you have done in J&K is historic, how it will be remembered in history, however, will depend on what happens from today onwards,’’ Jayadev said. The TDP MP also appealed to the Centre to take steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and make all efforts to bring confidence among the people of the border State that they can live in peace and progress, prosperity and dignity.