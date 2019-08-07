Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRCP's government to promote MSMEs, formulate industry policy

`400 crore for MSME sector and `4,000 crore for YSR Navodayam

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

VIJAYAWADA:   In a bid to create a large number of jobs for the youth, the State government has decided to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and formulate an industrial policy to attract more investments to AP. The August 9 investment summit in Amaravati, which is expected to be attended by the representatives from over 30 countries, is a step in that direction. 

The State government’s move comes in the wake of its twin decisions — 75 per cent reservation for locals in industries and review of Power Purchase Agreements — drawing flak from different quarters. Taking an aggressive stance, the government has earmarked Rs 400 crore for MSME sector andRs 4,000 crore for Dr YSR Navodayam scheme. 

According to sources, the government, considering the importance of MSME sector and its need for credit support and help in times of stress, brought in ‘Dr YSR Navodayam’ scheme to support and monitor the implementation of One-Time Restructuring (OTR) of MSME loans. The scheme is in tune with the objective of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in permitting a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs classified as ‘standard’ without a downgrade in the asset classification to facilitate a meaningful restructuring of MSME accounts which are under stress. 

It will provide a lifeline to stressed MSMEs by ensuring that all the eligible units are permitted for the one-time restructuring of accounts up to March 31, 2020. To provide support to all the restructured units for six months to stabilise the accounts, the district cell for the scheme will be constituted. It will be entrusted with the task of creating awareness, coordination, monitoring of progress and providing all necessary support to entrepreneurs. 

The government is also contemplating to provide support by reimbursing part of the auditor’s fee for preparation of a viable report, wherever it is applicable, for the cases restructured by banks under the scheme. It is also considering priority release of sanctioned incentives. Commissioner of Industries will have an MSME central cell to guide district cells and regularly give updates on Central schemes.  Apart from conducting workshops and awareness campaigns, it will coordinate with embassies to find partners across the world interested in technology tie-ups with MSMEs in the State and act as a facilitator for joint ventures.  

MSME clusters 
Taking a comprehensive approach for developing MSME clusters in the State, District Industrial Centres (DICs) will be involved to identify likely clusters that need to be developed. DICs will be revamped and equipped with identification and preparation of start-up culture, investor grounding and marketing support. All DICs will be modernised.

Sources said efforts were on to get assistance for 10 cluster projects under MSE CDP scheme of the Centre. Proposals of 23 infrastructure development projects are placed before the Central Scrutiny Committee meeting for in-principle approval. Eight infrastructure development projects and four common facility centre projects already sanctioned to the State will be operationalised soon.

To ensure fair and transparent procurement practices of goods and services of  MSMEs including start-ups, the State government plans to bring ‘AP Procurement (Preference for Micro & Small Enterprises) Order, 2018.

List of possible industry clusters
Kurnool: Stone carving, handloom, oil mills, food processing, mineral 
Kadapa: Food processing, steel industry, mineral-based industries
Anantapur: Leather, wool, automobiles, aerospace and defence
Chittoor: Handloom, agro, ceramics, electronics, textiles, automobiles 
Nellore: Garments, electronics, leather, agro, textiles, automobiles
Prakasam - Textile and granite, pharma 
Guntur: Textiles, ceramics, agro and food processing, aquaculture
Krishna - Petrochemical, agro, automobile, life sciences, textiles
West Godavari: Coir, textiles, ceramics, agro, 
East Godavari: Coir, chemicals, agro 
Vizag:  Chemicals, electronics, metallurgy,  aerospace and defence.
Vizianagaram: Musical instruments, food processing, agro
Srikakulam: Cashew, agro and food processing, chemicals

