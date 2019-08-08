 Ancient coins highlighting rule of Krishnadevaraya on display in Vijayawada and Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ancient coins highlighting the significance of Vijayanagara empire during the rule of Sri Krishnadevaraya (1509-29) were kept on display at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati in the city here on Wednesday. The exhibition was organised by retired DGM BSNL and numismatist, JVSV Prasad to mark the 510th anniversary of Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam of the legendary emperor.

Krishna District Collector A Md Imitiaz, formally inaugurated the exhibition and went for a tour for the same, observing the ancient coin collection. Coin lovers and students from various educational institutions thronged the premises to have a glimpse of Prasad’s collection including pictures of various exhibits as well as ancient coins made of copper, lead, silver, nickel and gold belonging to the Vijayanagara empire.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector lauded Prasad’s efforts for his dedication towards collecting ancient coins. “I request other numismatists to organise similar exhibitions in the city so that the histories of kings and ancient royal dynasties of the country can be explained to the common man,” Imtiaz said. ‘’The main objective behind organising the exhibition is to create awareness about the country’s historical achievements,’’ Prasad said.