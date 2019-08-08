Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra BJP questions Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas’s stand on Article 370

He came down on the TDP MP claiming that the latter failed to resolve minor issues in the execution of the flyover at Benz Circle, which the Centre is funding.

Published: 08th August 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has lashed out at Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) for saying abrogation of Article 370, which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Article 35A was done by muzzling the voice of Kashmiri people. Calling Nani a politically unemployed man, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy reminded the MP that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the abrogation.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, “The politically unemployed man has been saying   that the Centre muzzled the voices of Kashmiri people. What does he know to make such remark? His own party issued a whip to participate in the discussion and his chief supported the decision. Yet, with no knowledge, the MP says it was done unilaterally.

May be there is a problem with his mental condition.”
He came down on the TDP MP claiming that the latter failed to resolve minor issues in the execution of the flyover at Benz Circle, which the Centre is funding. Nani, on Tuesday, tweeted that it would have been better had the Centre revoked the sections after giving the people of J&K a chance to express their feelings.Later, the BJP State vice- president met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and apprised him of the activities being done in the State by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

