Andhra MAUD minister denies lobbying for volunteer posts

Speaking at a training programme for the volunteers here on Wednesday, he said the secretariat system was a historic and a bold decision taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Published: 08th August 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the village and ward secretariat system is not a welfare initiative, but a part of the government’s effort to ensure transparent administration.    He added there will be no scope for lobbying in the appointment of volunteers, who act as a bridge between people and the government.

Speaking at a training programme for the volunteers here on Wednesday, he said the secretariat system was a historic and a bold decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “After listening to the problems faced by the public during his padayatra, we are determined to ensure that the services of the government reach the beneficiaries without any leakages. It is a bold decision as it will create employment to over one lakh people at once,” he said. 

He said about 3,000 volunteers were recruited so far for Vijayawada urban, and that 2,000 more were required. “One volunteer for every 50 families will work for the effective implementation of government schemes.

This should not be viewed as a welfare initiative, but as a part of our governance where the services will reach the doorstep of the people,” Botcha added. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and officials from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation were present on the occasion. 

