Delegates from 35 countries may attend Aug 9 diplomatic outreach event in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Delegates from over 35 countries, including South Korea, UK, US, Japan and Australia are expected to attend the diplomatic outreach event to be organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in association with the Ministry of External Affairs in the city on August 9. The event is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas such as pharma, automobiles, steel, textiles, food processing, electronics and other sectors.

During the programme, the State government will showcase investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnerships with participating countries. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest of the event. Ministers for Finance, Industries and Commerce and officials will attend the event. The Chief Minister is likely to have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of select countries during the event. The interactions will establish a first-level connection between the State and the visiting diplomats.

The State government also plans to invite countries to set up their chambers of commerce to facilitate strong trade relations with AP. In this process, Investment Promoion Offices and Investor Desks will be set up in business centres across major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors. Wherever offices cannot be set up, the State will partner with CII, FICCI and other Industrial organisations.

