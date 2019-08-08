Home Cities Vijayawada

Delegates from 35 countries may attend Aug 9 diplomatic outreach event in Vijayawada

During the programme, the State government will showcase investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnerships with participating countries.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Secretariat

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Secretariat (Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Delegates from over 35 countries, including South Korea, UK, US, Japan and Australia are expected to attend the diplomatic outreach event to be organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in association with the Ministry of External Affairs in the city on August 9. The event is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas such as pharma, automobiles, steel, textiles, food processing, electronics and other sectors. 

During the programme, the State government will showcase investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnerships with participating countries. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest of the event. Ministers for Finance, Industries and Commerce and officials will attend the event. The Chief Minister is likely to have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of select countries during the event. The interactions will establish a first-level connection between the State and the visiting diplomats.

The State government also plans to invite countries to set up their chambers of commerce to facilitate strong trade relations with AP. In this process, Investment Promoion Offices and Investor Desks will be set up in business centres across major cities such as  Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors. Wherever offices cannot be set up, the State will partner with CII, FICCI and other Industrial organisations. 

Investment promotion offices

Investment Promotion Offices and Investor Desks will be setup in business centres across major cities such as  Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delegates from over 35 countries south korea UK US Japan australia diplomatic outreach event Andhra Pradesh government Ministry of External Affairs Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp