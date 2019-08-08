Manipal Hospitals organise breastfeeding awareness programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the importance of breastfeeding for both mothers as well as their children, Manipal Hospitals in association with Krishna district chapter of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), organised an awareness campaign at the hospital premises here on Wednesday. Around 100 women participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Consultant (Pediatrics) P Ravi Kumar, said, that as per WHO guidelines, mothers must exclusively breastfeed their kids for six months and after that, the same should be continued for at least two years by coupling it with other foods.