N Chandrababu Naidu condemns ‘attacks’ on TDP cadres

Taking serious view of the alleged attacks by YSRC cadres, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said he will camp in the villages where party workers are being  targeted.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking a serious view of the alleged attacks by YSRC cadres, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said he will camp in the villages where party workers are being targeted. “I will camp in the villages to instil confidence in the TDP cadres. I will work for people till my last breath,’’ he asserted.

The TDP chief alleged that the government, apart from playing games with his security, was also playing havoc with the security of people. “Will you (YSRC) stop water supply, construct wall on the road, obstruct the farmers from cultivating their lands and expel them from villages for not voting to your party? Will the YSRC sympathisers leave villages if the TDP wins the election? Have such incidents happened during the TDP rule? Police are registering non-bailable cases against the victims. There should be effective policing irrespective of the party in power,’’ Naidu pointed out. 

