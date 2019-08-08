Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada DCP slaps medico protesting NMC Bill, junior doctors intensify protests across state

Vijayawada DCP-1 (law and order) V Harshavardhan Raju reached the spot and tried to disperse the doctors.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A video-grab of the officer slapping a doctor during protests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The claims of people-friendly policing by the State police top brass took a beating with an IPS officer pulling a medico by his collar and slapping him during a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill by junior doctors in front of the New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday. It all started around 10 am when a group of medicos gathered in front of the hospital main gate as part of their continuing protest against the NMC Bill. 

When the doctors started raising slogans against the Union government and tried to form a human chain at the junction on the National Highway-16 connecting Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, police reached the spot and asked them to clear up saying prohibitory orders were in force in the city. However, the doctors continued their protest, leading to a traffic jam for a while at the busy junction.

Vijayawada DCP-1 (law and order) V Harshavardhan Raju reached the spot and tried to disperse the doctors. As they did not budge and continued with their slogan-shouting, the DCP caught one of the medicos by his collar and slapped him. 

As the news of slapping of the medico and arrest of scores of protestors spread, the junior doctors intensified their agitation across the State. Junior doctors have been protesting against the NMC Bill, which was first proposed in December 2017. It was put on hold for some time following nation-wide protests. In March this year, a report was released and the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The NMC Bill replaces Medical Council of India (MCI) and proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, National Exit Test (NEXT) for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine.

Junior doctors intensify agitation across State

The AP Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) took strong exception to the manhandling of the junior doctor and intensified their protests. As the news of slapping of the medico and arrest of scores of protestors spread, the junior doctors intensified their agitation across the State. In Tirupati, medicos in large numbers staged a sit-in at the Alipiri toll gate blocking traffic on both the ghat roads. Hundreds of vehicles bound for Tirumala piled up for couple of hours before additional forces rushed to disperse agitating doctors. A TTD vigilance officer allegedly kicked a medico at Alipiri sparking protests.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang ordered Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to hold an inquiry and take action against the DCP, if there is any fault on his part. The representatives of AP Junior Doctors Association met Home Minister Sucharitha and requested her to take against the DCP. Attempts to reach DCP Harshavardhan Raju for his comments went in vain.

Junior doctors have been protesting against the NMC Bill, which was first proposed in December 2017. It was put on hold for some time following nation-wide protests. In March this year, a report was released and the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha. The NMC Bill replaces Medical Council of India (MCI) and proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, National Exit Test (NEXT) for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMC bill vIJAYAWADA POLICE police beat doctors Vijayawada DCP AP Junior Doctors Association
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp