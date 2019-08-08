Vijayawada DCP slaps medico protesting NMC Bill, junior doctors intensify protests across state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The claims of people-friendly policing by the State police top brass took a beating with an IPS officer pulling a medico by his collar and slapping him during a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill by junior doctors in front of the New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday. It all started around 10 am when a group of medicos gathered in front of the hospital main gate as part of their continuing protest against the NMC Bill.

When the doctors started raising slogans against the Union government and tried to form a human chain at the junction on the National Highway-16 connecting Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, police reached the spot and asked them to clear up saying prohibitory orders were in force in the city. However, the doctors continued their protest, leading to a traffic jam for a while at the busy junction.

Vijayawada DCP-1 (law and order) V Harshavardhan Raju reached the spot and tried to disperse the doctors. As they did not budge and continued with their slogan-shouting, the DCP caught one of the medicos by his collar and slapped him.

As the news of slapping of the medico and arrest of scores of protestors spread, the junior doctors intensified their agitation across the State. Junior doctors have been protesting against the NMC Bill, which was first proposed in December 2017. It was put on hold for some time following nation-wide protests. In March this year, a report was released and the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The NMC Bill replaces Medical Council of India (MCI) and proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, National Exit Test (NEXT) for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine.

Junior doctors intensify agitation across State

The AP Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) took strong exception to the manhandling of the junior doctor and intensified their protests. As the news of slapping of the medico and arrest of scores of protestors spread, the junior doctors intensified their agitation across the State. In Tirupati, medicos in large numbers staged a sit-in at the Alipiri toll gate blocking traffic on both the ghat roads. Hundreds of vehicles bound for Tirumala piled up for couple of hours before additional forces rushed to disperse agitating doctors. A TTD vigilance officer allegedly kicked a medico at Alipiri sparking protests.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang ordered Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to hold an inquiry and take action against the DCP, if there is any fault on his part. The representatives of AP Junior Doctors Association met Home Minister Sucharitha and requested her to take against the DCP. Attempts to reach DCP Harshavardhan Raju for his comments went in vain.

Junior doctors have been protesting against the NMC Bill, which was first proposed in December 2017. It was put on hold for some time following nation-wide protests. In March this year, a report was released and the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha. The NMC Bill replaces Medical Council of India (MCI) and proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, National Exit Test (NEXT) for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine.