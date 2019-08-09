Web portal to address teachers’ issues, says Andhra's Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day meeting aimed at strengthening the education sector across the state, concluded in the city here on Thursday. Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh participated in the meeting, attended by teachers’ unions representatives, MLCs and education department officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that a grievance portal website was launched recently to address various issues of the teachers, which would be resolved within a fortnight. Also, a career counselling portal was also developed for the students with the support of UNICEF, which improves the employment opportunities for students who have attained 18 years of age. For further details, the students can call the toll free number: 18004252428,