Andhra Pradesh Home Minister inaugurates model police station inaugurated in Avanigadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the State government was constructing model police stations to ensure basic facilities for the police personnel, adding the government was also determined to offer friendly-policing.

Inaugurating a model police station in Avanigadda of Krishna district on Friday, the minister stated that the government was committed to ensure women’s safety and security. She noted that initiatives like ‘Mahila Kranti’ was a part of it.

“If we can have a woman constable in every police station, as part of the ‘Mahila Mitra’ initiative, then it will help women freely approach the police and get their problems solved. We are also going to establish mobile toilets for the convenience of women police staff when they are on bandobust,” the minister added.