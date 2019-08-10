Home Cities Vijayawada

Atleast 100 cows die of alleged fodder contamination near Vijayawada

Organisers and police are suspecting that feeding the cows with fodder contaminated with chemicals might have led to their death.

Published: 10th August 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 100 cows died in a Goshala run by private individuals at Kotturu Tadepalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada city since last night.

Though the exact reason for the death of such a huge number of cows was not yet known, the organisers and police are suspecting that cows were fed with chemical-contaminated which fodder might have led to their death. Not ruling out possibility of sabotage, police are probing whether the fodder and water supplied to the bovines were mixed with any poison.

The deaths of the cows took place in Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham in Kotturu Tadepalli. Since last night, the cows started to die one after the other and the worried organisers called the veterinary doctors. By then, at least 100 cows have died while nearly 30 are still battling for life.

The Goshala organisers put the blame on the grass supplied by local farmers alleging that the chemicals and pesticides sprayed by the farmers might had led to the deaths. Farmers, however, rubbished the allegations and said the same fodder was provided to all the 1,000-odd cows in the Goshala but only 100-odd cows have fell ill.

Police, however, said that the postmortem report will bring out the facts behind the deaths of the cows. They does not rule of sabotage behind the death of the cows and investigating whether the water or fodder supply to the cows was poisoned.

With no surveillance cameras installed in the Gosahala premises, police said their investigation will proceed ahead once the autopsy report comes.

It may be recalled that 24 cows have died in the same Goshala nearly three months back as they were allegedly fed with stale wheat flour then. However, no action has been taken against the organisers or the suppliers of the fodder at that time also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada cattle deaths Vijayawada cow deaths Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham Vijayawada goshala death Vijayawada cattle fodder
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp