Two farmers in Krishna district step on live wire, die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two farmers died of electric shock when they came in contact with a live wire at Thotlavalluru in Krishna district on Friday morning. They were identified as M Nagaraju (27) and D Rambabu (35).

According to the Thotlavallur police, the incident happened around 9 a.m when the two farmers were on their way to fields near Pothuraju Swamy temple. They stepped on a snapped live wire on the way and died on the spot.

Passers-by, who saw bodies of the two farmers lying on the ground, alerted villagers and were taken to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. “Heavy rain accompanied by gales in the past two days damaged electric poles on the field bund,” the police said. A case was registered and the bodies were sent to the Government hospital for post-mortem examination.